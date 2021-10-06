Door Decorations
First place
Dr. Miller’s advisory
Second Place
Mrs. Nichols’s advisory
Third Place
Dr. Hamer’s advisory
Fourth Place
Mrs. Shaffer’s advisory
Parade Floats
First Place Seniors!
Second Place Juniors!
Third Place Sophomores!
Fourth Place Freshmen!
The scores were VERY close, everyone did an incredible job!
Class of the Century is awarded to the Junior class for earning the most points during our homecoming week! They will hold the title until our next spirit competition rolls around. Way to go Class of 23! A big thank you also to Student Council members for making our homecoming the best homecoming on earth!
