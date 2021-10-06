Door Decorations

First place

Dr. Miller’s advisory

Second Place

Mrs. Nichols’s advisory

Third Place

Dr. Hamer’s advisory

Fourth Place

Mrs. Shaffer’s advisory

Parade Floats

First Place Seniors!

Second Place Juniors!

Third Place Sophomores!

Fourth Place Freshmen!

The scores were VERY close, everyone did an incredible job!

Class of the Century is awarded to the Junior class for earning the most points during our homecoming week! They will hold the title until our next spirit competition rolls around. Way to go Class of 23! A big thank you also to Student Council members for making our homecoming the best homecoming on earth!

