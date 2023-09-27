LAKE OF THE OZARKS –End of Summer Special- Lots starting at $4,995 – $125 down $69 per month. Build, camp, or own for investment also acreage tracts.

Beautiful wooded area, free lake access and boat ramps, lots are a short distance from the lake, no credit checks, owner financing, and immediate possession. Missouri conservation boat ramp with a covered dock and rest rooms close by. Prices good through October 9, 2023. Hwy 135 between Stover and Sunrise Beach, MO. Take lake road 135-12 to the Ivy Bend Land Office. Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays Call anytime 573-372-6493