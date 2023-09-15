“DISCOVER RANKEN” COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE

Ranken Technical College is hosting an open house for the community to check out the new facility and meet instructors. Ranken will be open in January 2024 to the public and will also offer dual enrollment with high school seniors. Seniors may earn credit towards a technical degree while finishing their final year of high school at little to no cost to the student.

The school will feature day, evening, and customized training in Industrial Engineering, Information Technology, Fabrication & Welding, and Carpentry & Building Construction.

Register and see more details here: https://ranken.edu/discoverrankenday/