The Eagles softball team will travel to Linn for their jamboree and face Belle, Vienna and Linn.

Head coach Ashley Anderson said the team is working hard on defense and pitching – which will be the strength of the Eagles squad.

“Ashley Osborne is our senior pitcher and she is always good at keeping hitters off-balance,” Anderson said.

Sophomore Camryn Schaller was also praised by Anderson for her pitching in pre-season drills.

“She has played a tremendous amount of travel ball and improved more than you would expect a pitcher to improve between their freshman and sophomore years,” Anderson said. “She has improved by leaps and bounds. She is not a strikeout pitcher, but she can get batters out.”

The Eagles have moved last year’s third baseman Dani Post to shortstop and Anderson says she could be the key to the Eagles infield. “We need someone out there who is a leader in that spot,” Anderson said. “Dani is one heck of an athlete and playing shortstop will take advantage of her range.”

The Eagles have also moved last year’s second baseman Kate Ponder to catcher and Jayden Wren into center field.

By Bruce Wallace