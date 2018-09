The Eagles softball team dropped a pair of games and watched the rainouts add up this past week.

The Eagles were blasted by Hickman last Tuesday by an 11-1 score and then dropped a 4-3 ball game at Linn on Monday. In between the two losses, SoBoCo had their annual Hickman JV Tournament rained out.

The Eagles will try to get back on the winning track with a game last night at South Callaway and a conference game at California on Thursday.