Friday’s night’s Class 3 District 7 semifinal game between Southern Boone and Center (Kansas City) was full of ups and downs. In a physical matchup of two tough teams that traded momentum and scores, the game ended in a 33-32 loss for the Eagles.

“It was the district semi-final but it had the feeling of a district final or quarterfinal game,” Eagles Head Coach Trent Tracy explained. “Both teams played very physical and made big plays and mistakes. Both teams exchanged scores throughout the game with each team taking leads throughout.”

Southern Boone trailed 19-14 at halftime but tightened the score to 27-26 at the end of the third quarter. Southern Boone was driving for the winning score late when Center made an interception to secure the outcome.

“It’s games like these that mistakes become magnified. There was no one mistake that cost us, for every mistake we made, we also had guys making incredible plays,” Tracy says. “We had two turnovers to their one-yard line and they returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Those are not the reasons we lost in the end statistically, but they won those statistical battles.”

By Frank Finley