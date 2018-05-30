You might as well paint the Class 2 District 9 soccer team red – as in Eagles red.

The SoBoCo Eagles claimed their second consecutive District 9 title earlier this month and nabbed eight of the 11 All District spots in the process.

Seniors Kate Ponder on offense and Ellie Lacy and Lauren Gateley on defense led the way.

Ponder led the Eagles in scoring during the season and in the district tournament and Gateley and Lacy clamped down on opponents offenses in their two wins.

The Eagles All District list includes:

Kate Ponder, Ellie Lacy, Lauren Gateley, Koyia Prince, Surraya Prince, Savana Johnson, Sarah Johnson and Carrie Ponder.

By Bruce Wallace