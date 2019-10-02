Friday at Southern Boone football stadium featured a sunset that Bob Ross would be challenged to recreate and a charged atmosphere with the sense that a great contest was imminent. Fans clad in red and black or purple and gold packed the stadium filling every seat leaving the late-comers standing around the track or sitting on the grass fringes around the field.

The unbeaten Southern Boone Eagles football team were host to a Hallsville Indians unit that have only dropped one game by just two points early in the season to a strong team from Ava. It was a match-up of titans in the Tri-County Conference.

Things didn’t start well for Southern Boone. The Eagles were out of sync with bad snaps, missed blocks and their leading rusher, Tristan John, getting stuffed on run plays that earlier in the season would burst open for long runs.

By Frank Finley