The SoBoCo Eagles defense collected five turnovers last week in their loss to Blair Oaks.

This week’s challenge is obvious – collect the turnovers and this week, turn them into points.

The Eagles will travel to California to take on the banged up Pintos in a Tri-County Conference game at 7 p.m.

The Pintos will be starting freshman Bryant Davis at quarterback to replace injured Alex Currens – who has been one of the bright spots for the Pintos (1-5) this season.

Pintos coach Mikel Gragg told the press this week that his young team has shown improvement every week – a sure sign that the Eagles cannot afford to look past the Pintos. California lost last week to Hallsville 38-8.

But the Eagles need to worry about their own game.

SoBoCo had two turnovers of their own last week and scored zero points off the five turnovers they collected.

Meanwhile, Blair Oaks broke open a close game in the fourth quarter scoring twice after intercepting Eagles QB Sam Stichnote.

The Eagles will likely stick to their ground game and pound the Pintos with a steady attack from the SMPJ backfield – Jackson Sartain, Cooper Mange, Colby Phillips and Tristan John.

If the Eagles don’t beat themselves tonight, they could run the table and have plenty of momentum for the district playoffs.

Look for the Eagles defense to create a pair of TDs on turnovers and the SoBoCo offense to gain more than 300-yards rushing.

Prediction: SoBoCo 45, California 12

Week 7 Roster

Southern Boone @ California

7pm Friday, September 29, 2017