The Eagles Softball program held their yearly banquet recently and handed out awards.

Top: JV Eagle players and awards, front row, Whynter Nash-defensive player of the year, Emma Sappington-Eagle Award, Ashlyne Ussery; Back row: Maura Vanskike, Lindie Pauley-Spirit/Leadership award, McKenna Prather, Emilee DeHaas-Offensive Player of the year, Addison Lange, Mya Zagorac-Most Improved, Alie Martin-Spirit/Leadership award, Lexi Martin-Pitching award, Katie Duncan.