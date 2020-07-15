Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently:

• 07.07.20: Andre’al Niccole Martin, 26, of Columbia, was arrested by Ashland Police on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and possession of marijuana. Bonded $600.

• 07.07.20: Steven Anthony Parker, 26, of Columbia, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant. Bail $5,000.

• 07.08.20: Michelle Ann Faulkner, 40, of Ashland, was arrested by Columbia Police on a charge of violating an order of protection. Bail $500.

• 07.12.20: Angie Marie Roark, 42, of Columbia, was arrested by Ashland Police on an out of county warrant. Bonded $80.