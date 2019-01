Ashland Police and Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests recently.

• 01.17.19: Jimmy Dean Bittle, 33, of Hartsburg, was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies on the following charges: 2nd degree assault, three (3) probation & parole violations and an out of county warrant. Bail: $124,000.

• Ryan Keith Edwards, 33, of Hartsburg, was arrested by the CSEC on three (3) failure to follow judicial order charges. Bail: $15,000.