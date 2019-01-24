Peggy Sue Griggs, 80, of Ashland passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Ashland Healthcare.

She was born on December 18, 1938, in Wilton, Mo., the daughter of Elbert Francis and Lela Merle (Nichols) Plaster, both of whom preceded her in death.

She is survived by: her children: Terry (Gary) Wilburn of Holts Summit, Pamela (Martin Dale) Whitehead of Hallsville, Michael (Linda) Griggs of Columbia, and Darren (Stephanie) Griggs of Centralia; 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; one sister, Rachel (Eddie) Martin of Ashland; and one brother, E.L. “Buck” (Sallie) Plaster of Jacksonville, Fl.

A memorial gathering will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, Mo. 65202.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.