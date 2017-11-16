Patricia Ann Mott, age 78, of Columbia, formerly of Armstrong, passed away at her home on November 9, 2017.

Patricia was born February 17, 1939, in Columbia, a daughter of Jim Carl and Vera Geneva Bennett Smith. She married John R. Mott on August 20, 1967, at the Armstrong Baptist Church. He preceded her in death February 17, 1983.

Mrs. Mott was a Registered Nurse and received her BSN from the University of Missouri – Columbia in 1964. She had been employed as Howard County Public Health Nurse, Director of Nursing at Audsley Manor in Glasgow, was a nurse at Ellis Fischel Cancer Hospital and with the Centers of Disease Control in Atlanta, GA.

She had been a member of Armstrong Baptist Church, Parkade Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Churches. She enjoyed serving as hostess for John’s music group.

Survivors include a sister, Betty Sue Brown of Columbia; brother, Jerry (Nancy) Smith of Yampa, CO; two nephews, Michael (Laura) Brown of San Antonio, TX and Jim (Lisa) Brown of Crofton, MD; two nieces, Melinda (Mel) Smith of Alexandria, VA and Jennifer Smith of Boulder, CO and aunts and uncles from the Alvy/Maggie Bennett Family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by numerous aunts, uncles and childhood friend, Dorothy Level Grimes.

Services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 17 at Armstrong Baptist Church, 100 W. Seminary St., Armstrong, MO. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow services at Roanoke Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice Compassus. Arrangements by Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, MO.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.