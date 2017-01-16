Morris Roy Ray of Hartsburg, passed away January 12, 2017 at the University of Missouri Hospital, he was 76 years old. Morris was born August 26, 1940 in Cadiz, Kentucky, the son of Louis and Crystal Shaw. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Morris married Mary Beth Tenley on June 27, 2003 in Jefferson City and she survives. He was an over the road trucker until his retirement.

Memorial services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior.

He is also survived by his daughter, Mary Charlotte (Robin) Morava of Tennessee; one sister, Muriel Kay Williams; three grandchildren, Doug and Randy Hughes and Samantha Morava.

One son, Dennis Ray Shaw, preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Samaritan Center, 1310 E. McCarty Street, Jefferson City, Mo 65101 or to the Humane Society, P.O. Box 1031, Jefferson City, Mo 65102.