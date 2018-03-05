Michael E. Douglas, 60, of Ashland, Mo., passed away on Friday, March 2, 2018 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 5, 2018 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Michael was born on February 22, 1958 in Columbia, Mo., the son of Eddie Lee and Mary Darlene (Bolin) Douglas. He was employed by Don Lake Trucking as a truck driver for several years. Michael was a member of the Elks Lodge and Wilton Boat Club. He was an avid hunter and also enjoyed being out on his boat fishing and snagging.

Survivors include: his mother, Darlene Douglas of Ashland, Mo.; one brother, Brian Douglas (Karen) of Jefferson City, Mo.; two nephews, Scott Douglas and Kevin Douglas; one niece, Mary Douglas and a host of cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Lee Douglas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65203.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.