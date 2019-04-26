Marie J. Roberts left this life the day before Easter, April 20, 2019. She lived 101 years, full of faith and gratitude in trials and joys. She was born and grew up in Hartsburg, Missouri, the only child of Herman and Amanda Osterloh who owned the Globe Hotel. She treasured her Hartsburg and Boone County years all her life. She began her teaching career at rural schools of Arnold, Hartsburg and Woodlandville, Missouri.

In WWII, Marie served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, and met and married Capt. Bill Roberts in Chickasha, Oklahoma at Borden General Army Hospital. They wound up in the sunny Southwest; after places from New Mexico to Missouri, they settled in El Paso, Texas, raised 4 children, sharing the blessings of home, travel, music, food and an ever growing list of welcomed and cherished friends. Marie continued her teaching career for many years in the Ysleta School District and blessed her churches and family with music as pianist, organist and teacher.

After living blessed retirement years in Silver City, N.M., the last years were spent back in El Paso, Texas, enjoying family, friends and loving care from Lois and Jay Tveito and devoted caregivers.

Her life will be celebrated for its faith, fun, music, spunk, generosity, and love by her 4 children, Anne Sherrell (Paul), Lynn Sanderson (Harold), Bill Roberts (Phyllis), and Lois Tveito (Jay), 12 grandchildren (Alex, Tamara, Charlie, Mark, Maryanne, Kathryn, Susanna, Joel, Eileen, Micah, Stephen, and Judah), 6 great grandchildren (Joshua, Rey, Tony, Rowan, Thad, and Clay), “family plus,” Olsa Cano and Oliana Fierro, as well as friends and family near and far, always kept close in her heart.

Military Honors Graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 2 p.m. at Ft. Bayard National Cemetery, Bayard, N.M. Memorial service follows at 3:30 p.m., 1st Presbyterian Church, 1915 N. Swan St., Silver City, N.M. El Paso

Memorial service will be Thursday, May 2, 6 p.m., Trinity Nazarene Church, 7201 Orizaba Ave., El Paso, TX.

Donations can be made in Marie’s honor to Silver City Gospel Mission, PO Box 5198, Silver City, N.M. 88062 or

Life Challenge International, PO Box 220490, El Paso, TX. 79913-2490 (attn: Timothy Gamwell). Funeral arrangements provided by Baca’s Funeral Chapels, http://www.bacasfuneralchapels.com