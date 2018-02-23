Luther Crump Jr. of Ashland passed away February 21, 2018 at the Ashland Healthcare, he was 87 years old. Luther was born February 24, 1930 in Hartsburg, the son of Luther and Eula Thomas Crump.

He married Marvalea Purcell on September 30, 1950 in Columbia. He worked for Privitt Auto as a mechanic until his retirement.

Graveside Services will be held Monday, February 26, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at New Salem Cemetery

Survivors include his wife, Marvalea; his son, Barry (Mitzi) Crump of Centertown: his daughter, Marcella Crump of Columbia; one brother, Wayne (Marie) Crump of Ashland; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to Cancer Research or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 8 sisters.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland