Donald Leroy Wood of Ashland, age 76, passed away December 13, 2019 at his home. Don was born May 16, 1943 in Hannibal, the son of James and Mary Staggs Wood. He married Lisa Clow on October 29, 1999 and she survives. Don was a retired Army veteran and had worked as a broker in dog sales.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home at 10:00 with visitation one hour prior.

Survivors also include his children, Shannon Myers and Coby Wood of Quincy, IL and Stephanie Parker of Ashland and Shane Wood; one brother, Roger Dean (Jolene) Wood of Indiana; one sister, Dolores Spratt of Ventura, CA; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.