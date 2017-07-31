Claude M. “T” Day, age 72, of Hartsburg, passed away July 20, 2017.

He was born on March 21, 1945, in St. Louis, the son of Claude E and Camilla (Beardslee) Day. After the untimely death of his mother, he was also raised by his adoptive mother, Ava (Dent) Day. Claude was married on June 8, 1968, to Nancy Jo Brenneman in Minier, Illinois. He was a graduate of Salem High School, The University of Missouri and the University of Missouri Law School and was a member of the Missouri Bar. He was employed for many years by the Missouri Dept. of Labor, where he was chief of Administrative Hearings at the Division of Employment Security.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday August 16th, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Veltrop, three granddaughters, Rachel, Madison and Nicole Veltrop, and one great granddaughter, Sophia Hannon, all of Ashland, and his brother of the heart, Jan King of Jefferson City.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Nancy Jo.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest Memorial Contributions to Peace United Church of Christ, PO Box 19, Hartsburg, Mo., 65039 or to the Food Bank of Central Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Dr. Columbia, Missouri 65202.