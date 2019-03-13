The Southern Boone YMCA has had an after-school program, but only for Middle School-aged students.

Now, due to a new partnership with Walk In Faith Church, the YMCA is offering before school care and after school care for all young Southern Boone students.

The new Y-Club is located at the Walk In Faith Church, 300 E. Broadway. It is the building that YMCA Director Kip Batye remembers as the Mustard Seed Daycare in his youth. “We saw a larger need for younger children,” Batye said.

“We were locked into our current contract with the schools” – which would not allow the YMCA to utilize facilities for students younger than Middle School – “and we had contacts with members of the church so we got together to utilize their lower level. We really appreciate church members working with us.”

The new before- and after-school care opened March 1 and is licensed for 38 students. The manager is Cindy Sessler and the facility has three other employees.

“We did some rennovations in order to get our state license,” Batye added and we have had a very positive response.”

In the first two weeks, the new daycare has seen 22 of its 38 slots filled and Batye said he expects more children in the future.

“Many families are already working fine with their daycare,” Batye said, “and they seen no need to change. But we are offering another alternative due to the need in the community.”

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace