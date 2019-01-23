The April 2 election will have two property tax issues on the ballot. The first a 64-cents per $100 of assessed valuation for the Southern Boone School District, the second a Southern Boone Fire Protection District 12-cent per $100 of assessed valuation.

If both are approved, it would add $76 for every $100,000 of assessed property for SoBoCo property owners.

Five candidates are running for two seats on the fire board: Incumbent Jim Cunningham, Alicia Ozenberger, Shelley Martin, Sam Scheulen and Mary ‘Liz’ Heyen. Incumbent Joel Bullard is not seeking another 6-year term.

The SoBoCo school board race has three candidates for two seats: Incumbents Steve Condron and Barrett Glascock are being challenged by newcomer Ashlee Vaughan.

In City of Ashland races, Aldermen Jesse Bronson in Ward 2 and Leslie Martin in Ward 1 are unopposed and seeking another term in office. In Ward 3, incumbent Jeff Sapp will face Fred Klippel. Sapp narrowly defeated Klippel in a previous election.