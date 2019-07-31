Missouri’s 2019 Tax-Free Weekend runs through Friday, August 2 at 12:01 a.m. through Sunday, August 4 at 11:59 pm. During this time, you’ll save the Missouri state sales tax of 4.225% — which is perfect timing for back-to-school shopping.

The following will be free of sales tax during tax-free weekend:

• Clothing priced at $100 or less per item

• School supplies priced at $50 or less per item: Includes textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps, and globes.

• Computer software priced at $350 or less per item

~ Read the rest in today’s Journal ~