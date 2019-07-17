Accidents happen. Children are bound to have minor accidents but with education and safety precautions, accidents can be kept minor instead of potential catastrophic events.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), every day approximately ten people die from unintentional drowning. Of these people, two are children ages 14 and younger.

Drowning ranks fifth among the leading cause of unintentional injury/death in the United States. This number does not include those seriously injured or disabled from a water submersion injury.

Adult supervision, education, safety precautions and age appropriate swimming lessons are key factors in preventing swimming related injuries and death.

At as early as six months old, children are safe to start water exploration under the direct supervision of an adult. Preferably one who is knowledgeable of the guidelines set by the American Red Cross Association on swim education.

By Carson Blake