Voters in Southern Boone proved once again they did not mind raising their taxes for quality services.

Voters passed the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District tax and the Southern Boone County School District tax increase in last week’s April 2 election.

With the cost of the tax increases, along with an August 25-cent per $100 of valuation increase expected from the school board, to a homeowner with $150,000 property value, the tax will be $219.48 per year. The fire district tax increase of 12-cents per $100 of assessed valuation and the SoBoCo School District ads 40-cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

According to the Boone County Clerk 20,677 voters turned out for the local elections out of the 108,510 registered voters. The 26% of the registered voters, that vote in Ashland, participated, well above the anticipated 15% expected. Turnout across Boone County was 20%.

Voters selected two school board members for three-year terms, two members for the SoBoCo Fire Board for six-year terms, and three City of Ashland Board of Alderman for two-year terms.

Barrett Glascock grabbed the most school board votes with 1,010 votes, incumbent Steve Condron had 697 and was nearly unseated by the surprising newcomer Ashlee Vaughn, who had 671 votes.

By Carson Blake