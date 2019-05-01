After nearly 10 years, Dr. Tillie (Bill) Dowd, D.C., has rejoined the Southern Boone County community by opening her own business, Body Flow Chiropractic, within the office complex at the corner of Red Tail Drive and S. Henry Clay.

Raised in Ashland, she is a graduate of the Southern Boone County High School class of 2010. Valedictorian of her class, an active student and athlete, Dowd was also awarded Missouri’s Women Soccer Player of the Year in 2010.

“The best thing that Southern Boone offers is the ability to be involved in multiple activities,” said Dowd. “Being involved in school is huge. There is a demand to be in one sport, but managing multiple activities and learning new skills really taught me persistence, worth ethics and most importantly, time management. I would not be on the path I am now without those experiences.”

By Carson Blake