The YMCA Silver Sneakers holds workouts for seniors twice weekly – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-2 p.m. at the Ashland Senior Center.

The Classic Silver Sneakers class is a comprehensive workout for the active aging.

Certified Silver Sneakers teacher Denise Barnett, right leads the workouts, which allow individuals to exercise at their own pace.

Workouts include light weights, strengthening bands, workout balls and a chair by their side.

In addition to the Classic Silver Sneakers workout, there is a Silver Sneakers Yoga workout on Mondays from 1-2 p.m. at the YMCA group exercise room.

Silver Sneakers workouts are free for Silver Sneakers and YMCA members or $40 for non-members.