After almost 90-minutes of music, speeches and recognition of academic achievement, Southern Boone Principal Dale Van Deven encouraged the newly graduated class of 2017 to “follow their hearts.”

“You have good hearts and you should listen to your heart in whatever you do,” Van Deven told the graduates.

The SoBoCo class of 2017 had 116 graduates collect diplomas at Sunday’s commencement. Senior Class President Katy Andrews addressed her fellow graduates and special music was provided by Aven Anderson, Kristen Hill, Constance Kliethermes, Ella and Emma Criswell, Alexandria Borisenko Ryan Sapp and Jess Newkirk.

School board president Barrett Glascock presented the diplomas as school board members shook the hands of the new graduates.

A gymnasium full of family, friends and fellow students greeted the graduates with cheers and at least one boat horn.

Andrews reminded the seniors that their class had set new standards for Southern Boone in nearly everything at the high school. She encouraged them to continue to achieve.

Alexa Newkirk and Skyler Beeson were recognized as co-Valedictorians and Riley Scheer was recognized as class Salutatorian.