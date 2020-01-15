For over five years Southern Boone County has been in discussions of bring technical education to Mid-Missouri.

“We approached them. We were brainstorming the Richardson property and someone brought up a trade school, and it just connected,” said Dave Westoff. “We visited Ranken and we were impressed.”

Ranken and SoBoCo schools will be holding a luncheon Wednesday January, 29 for potential businesses to invest in bringing a technical college to Mid-Missouri in Southern Boone County.

“We need to know what’s needed in central Missouri, we already know construction. We want to gear the school towards industry needs,” said Westoff.

Members of the school board and community have taken tours of Ranken Technical College, and discussed moving forward during the SoBoCo school board meeting Monday, January 13.

By Carson Blake