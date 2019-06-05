Lead Photo: A few of this year’s lifeguards manned the membership table at the open house. From left: Mary Grover, Hannah Largent and Tristan John.

Lead Story: School Board addresses delays to construction.

Weather has delayed the construction for the Southern Boone County School District Central Office building and the paving on Red Tail Drive.

The central office building was expected to be move-in ready by May. However, the wet weather has halted concrete work necessary to finish the building, parking lot and Red Tail Drive.

The school district and City of Ashland have teamed up for the paving of Red Tail Drive. Emery Sapp and Sons have been contracted to do the dirt work for the road relocation project.

The central office is projected to be move-in ready by mid June, and the elementary gymnasium to be ready for students when school begins in August.

“Everything is stages, and falling into place. They are putting up the basketball goals and have started delivering the wood flooring and bleachers,” said Superintendent Chris Felmlee.

Southern Boone County School District continues construction, as a bid meeting took place for the new two-story primary school building on May 29, 2019.

The Southern Boone County School Board will have to approve the bids, and will hold a special meeting on June 6 at 7:30 a.m.

The architect that designed the primary school project, Chris Davis of PWA architecture out of Columbia, has worked with the school district for 15 years.

By Carson Blake