Well, they’ve done it again: the soccer boys have managed to carve themselves another route into the Final Four, and Coach Miller can add yet another star to his legacy here at Southern Boone.

Last Saturday marked another monumental win for the Southern Boone Boys Soccer program, as they cleaned up handily in their quarterfinals game against Pleasant Hill. It didn’t take the Eagles long to find the back of the net, with Trenton Roney scoring a header off of Grant Hoehne’s throw-in about 7 minutes into the game, making the score 1-0. Rece Gilmore followed suit later in the match as well, earning a hat trick for himself, running the Eagle’s score up to 4. This allowed for keeper Nick Grabner to add yet another shutout to his record, now totaling 47 for his career.

By Savana Johnson