A Missouri Department of Transportation project that will re-build Broadway/Rt. M from the Broadway and Henry Clay intersection west to Highway DD and east of Henry Clay to the Oak Street will take place this summer.

The $1.587 million project will close much of Route M during the four phases of construction and require local traffic to take alternate routes. MoDOT engineer Mike Schupp said the work will be done in June-July “so we won’t have to be closing the road while school is in session.”

The plans for the project were previewed at a public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 20 at the Middle School with local officials, school officials and business owners attending.

The project will not simply resurface the road, but re-build it, Schupp said.

