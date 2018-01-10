Two longtime Southern Boone County realtors will be joining forces next month it was announced this week.

Carl and Sandy Freiling, previously with House of Brokers, will become a part of South County Realty and work with the father-son duo of Barrett and Brandon Glascock. In addition, the Freiling’s longtime assistant Jeana Richardson will also make the move to South County Realty.

In a separate move, South County Realty announced that Natalie Winscott, formerly with Weichert Realtors, has become a South County Real Estate Agent this month as well.

“These are welcome additions and certainly provide us with a wealth of knowledge as well as a diversity of ages and experience at South County,” said Barrett Glascock.

The offices of South County Realty and The Glascock Agency will continue to provide insurance coverage as well as operate Boone 63 South Mini-Storage on Liberty Lane.

By Bruce Wallace