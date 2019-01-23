Southern Boone Activities Director and Eagles boys assistant basketball coach has great memories of the Southern Boone Classic Basketball Tournament.

Lacy remembers a number of outstanding players from the past who have participated in the tournament, as well as a number of Final Four teams from Fatima, Blair Oaks and Southern Boone who started their playoff march with a championship win in the Classic.

But now, on the eve of the 2019 Southern Boone Classic, and upon announcing his retirement at the end of this school year, Lacy is concerned for the future of the Southern Boone Classic.

Lacy, who has been a faculty member and administrator in the SoBoCo district for 20 of his 29 years in public education, says he will not rule out coaching in the future, but is eager to step aside from the day-to-day administrative headaches of being the Activities director of one of the fastest-growing Class 3 school districts in Missouri.

Aside from scheduling buses, game officials, ticket takers, scoreboard operators and more, Lacy says he has spent a large amount of time attempting to get teams to participate in this year’s Southern Boone Classic basketball tournament.

This year’s tournament will have seven boys teams and only six girls teams. Teams who have participated in the past – Fatima, Blair Oaks, South Callaway, among others – have left the tournament for a variety of reasons, Lacy said.

“When we got in the Tri-County Conference, and then we started the conference tournament, that changed things,” Lacy said. “Coaches don’t want to play teams three or four times – and then stand the chance to play them in districts. We have also had teams, such as South Callaway, that want to play in tournaments or shootouts against teams from schools more their size.”

~ Get the whole story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace