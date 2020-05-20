The Ashland Optimist Community Pool board is attempting to do something that Boonville and Centralia are not, namely open its pool for the summer. It’s a challenging task given incorporating not only the state COVID-19 restrictions, but the stricter Boone County restrictions as well. Pool planning was moving smoothly, and everything was on track to open when the pool board unexpectedly received a two-page document from the Boone County Health Department detailing the conditions which must be met in order for the pool to open. Among the requirements is the statement that “If the size of the pool does not allow for social distancing requirements to be maintained at all times, the pool will not be allowed to open.” While pools with lifeguards do not have capacity limits, the 6-ft. social distancing mandate greatly restricts the number of customers allowed in at one time, which impacts revenue. For these reasons, some pools, such as those in Boonville and Centralia, are opting to not open at all this summer.

Missy Bonderer, Optimist President and Pool Chair, is committed to finding a way to meet government mandates while also providing a fun summer of aquatic activities. According to President Bonderer: “The pool plans to open on June 1, but it will operate a little differently until the Governor of Missouri states differently. We will have an official open house on Friday, June 5 from 5:30-7:30.”

By Ernie Wren