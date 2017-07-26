Peak Sport and Spine purchased PT Partners, LLC, from NueHealth, LLC, of Leawood, Kan., on June 30. The two companies have been partnered since 2005. The acquisition takes Peak Sport and Spine to full or partial ownership in 50 clinics, mostly in Missouri. There are 12 clinics outside of Missouri in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Idaho, Georgia and Florida.

The owners announced the decision to employees last week. Todd Ankenman, Shaon Fry, Mark Dempsey and Phillip Smith are the owners of Peak Sport and Spine. All of the owners are based out of Columbia, Mo. at 603 Henry Clay.

In Ashland, Peak Sport and Spine is managed by Alicia Lange and is located at 603 S. Henry Clay Blvd. Phone: 573-657-1915.