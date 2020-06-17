The Park Board met on Monday, June 8th, to review the following agenda items:

1. The Fall Festival planning is in full swing:

a. The car and bike show will be on Saturday, September 19th, 9am to 1pm. Pre-Registration will be $20 with day-of registration costing $25. Registration will go from 9am to Noon, with no late registration allowed. Judging will be from Noon to 1pm, with awards at 1pm. This year, there have been a few changes in the car categories, and an increase in motorcycle categories to five. Ernie Wren & Brian Sapp are heading up the car show, with the American Legion Riders providing bike support.

b. The Park Board voted to approve Public Works Director James Creel to explore the possible environmental impacts of applying mulched rubber.

c. A Park birthday celebration is being planned for Saturday, July 18th, with pinatas stuffed with candy from Connections Bank. More details to follow, but there will also be treats, prizes and games.

d. The Park Committee is still ironing out details on possibly hosting a 5K race, beer garden, and live entertainment.

By Ernie Wren