The Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) Board of Directors hired Margaret Conroy as DBRL’s next director. Her first day at DBRL is January 18. She replaces Melissa Carr who retired January 15, 2018.

Margaret Conroy has spent her library career in Missouri in a variety of leadership positions. Most recently, she was the Assistant Director of the St. Charles City-County Library District in St. Charles, Missouri. Before that, she served as the Missouri State librarian (2006–2013), was the director at Missouri River Regional Library in Jefferson City and earlier at the Little Dixie Regional Library in Moberly. She earned a Master of Library and Information Science from Dominican University, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Missouri, and a bachelor’s degree in Humanities Interdisciplinary from Quincy University. Conroy is a member of the American Library Association, Public Library Association and the Missouri Library Association, serving as president of MLA in 2001.

Daniel Boone Regional serves both Boone and Callaway Counties with libraries in Ashland, Columbia and Fulton, and bookmobiles that travel to other county areas.