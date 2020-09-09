In the United State District Court Western District of Missouri Central Division Judge Nanette K. Laughrey denied the plaintiff, Lyn Woolford, the motion for “temporary or preliminary injunction” filed August 31, 2020.

Former Police Cheif Lyn Woolford was placed on verbal paid administrative leave on February 11, 2020 which caught local attention of Southern Boone County when the voted America’s favorite crossing guard was no longer at his four-way traffic post.

Woolford previously served duel roles as the Ashland City Administrator and Police Chief. The most recent contract employing Woolford in the duel roles was entered March 21, 2018 and effective May 1, 2018.

The City of Ashland is a fourth class city that elects a Mayor and Board of Alderman. Positions such as City Administrator and Police Chief are appointed positions by the Mayor and approved by the Board of Alderman. All appointments are one year terms, omitting the City Administrator that is a two year term.

On March 28, 2019 the Ashland Board of Alderman voted to end the duel role of Woolford, ending his City Administrator role effective March, 29 2019. That day both Former Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer and Woolford signed the Notice of Intent. Woolford was then appointed and approved as Police Chief April 16, 2019.

By Carson Blake