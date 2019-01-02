While the Middle School gym was vacant from students beginning winter break, various members and supporters of Southern Boone County congregated at the annual leadership breakfast on Friday, December 21.

“This breakfast is a great opportunity for everyone to come to together; I like to think of it as an annual family get together” said host of the event, SoBoCo Superintendent Chris Felmlee.

Presenters included the nonprofit Seeds for Success, and the Boone County service FACE, the Family Access Center of Excellence. Presenting on the benefits FACE has provided since August 2016, and rising further awareness with Look Around Boone Campaign to remove the stigma against mental health.

Several members from the State Department of Education attended the meeting. “Dr. Roger Dorson, the intern commissioner of education, I have eminence respect for him, and all he say done to save public education. It’s humbling to have people take out the time to spend with us” said Felmlee.

The meeting gave an opportunity for networking within Boone County and updates from different entitites.

By Carson Blake