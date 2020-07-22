You may have noticed a new face in an Ashland Police Department uniform. APD’s newest member is Officer Cody Schmitz.

Schmitz graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Institute in 2014 and began his law enforcement career with the Sturgeon Police Department. Schmitz most recently served as a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy for four years.

“I’m excited to be working in a small community again,” said Schmitz. “I enjoy feeling like I’m part of the community where I work.”

