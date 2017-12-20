Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer spoke to the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce last Thursday and discussed ideas for potential future development at the Cartwright Business and Technology Park development near the Columbia Regional Airport. Rhorer said ideas that have been tossed out have included a convention center along with a destination restaurant – either a “world famous BBQ” spot or an upscale eatery with a chef.

“What do we want to see?” Rhorer asked. “I want to know how the community feels about this.”

Rhorer said the site is ready for development and lends itself, due to its proximity to a growing airport, for a restaurant, a hotel with a meeting space, a car rental agency and more.

“I think I got a favorable response from chamber members,” Rhorer said, “but they did not get a lot of time for a response.”

Rhorer said he is lobbying the Southern Boone Economic Development Council, the Southern Boone Chamber and other small communities to come together to package available sites in a guide to advertise on a national basis.