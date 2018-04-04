Just returned from a spring break trip with his family, Jeff Kays started his first full week on Monday as the City of Ashland’s City Attorney.

Noting that he was pleased he was appointed and approved by the Board of Aldermen, Kays said he is eager to get to work for the city.

“I have some experience in municipal law,” Kays said, “and I find it very rewarding. With a group like Ashland’s aldermen, you have a group of people who are very dedicated to serving the community. It makes you want to work for them.”

By Bruce Wallace