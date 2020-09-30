Despite minor setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ashland Public Works department has been able to maintain efficiency in the last year.

Among the notable projects completed this summer was the construction of a wastewater treatment plant. This has been used to transition the City of Ashland from lagoon-style wastewater treatment to a higher functioning system to accommodate Ashland’s growing population. Though there are still minor adjustments to be made — such as increased staffing and internal construction and modification –Director of Public Works James Creel reports that the facility has been fully operational for months, following its ribbon cutting ceremony in July.

“There is still work to be done here and there… It’s operational, but there are still some odds and ends that we’re trying to work on, including the addition of a catwalk and some other improvements,” said Creel.

By Sofi Zeman