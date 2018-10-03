The Southern Boone YMCA wanted to have an exciting start to their Community Kickoff Campaign – so they contacted Southern Boone’s rising singing star Jordan Heckemeyer.

Heckemeyer and a full band will be playing at the YMCA event on Sunday at Ashland’s City Park from 4-6 p.m. The Community Kickoff, an event to initiate the community campaign for building a new YMCA facility, will be from 3-7 p.m.

All events are free.

“Jordan is home-grown and she’s awesome,” said Southern Boone YMCA Director Kip Batye. “We want to have a fun, family atmosphere for this event and we hope the entire community comes out to hear Jordan and the band.”

Heckemeyer has proven to be an exciting up and coming new country artist, who blends the best of country singers like Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and the Dixie Chicks. Since graduating from Southern Boone High School, Heckemeyer has recorded in Nashville and is currently in the band Shiloh, which performs around Mid-Missouri and travels to Nashville for performances. Jordan has opened for Sara Evans, Exile and Barrett Baber from the Voice. She has also performed the National Anthem for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals and, along with Shiloh, will be performing a concert prior to the Mizzou vs Arkansas game in November.

