The Ashland Parks and Rec. Board will revive a lost local tradition by bringing back the annual Ashland Fall Festival this year. The event will take place on October 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ashland City Park. The event is entirely open to the public and will require no admission fee.

Due to logistical issues in the past, this town tradition took a downturn and often was not held at all, or did not meet up to the expectations of the board. “This year’s festival will be the first, fully-functional Fall Festival since 2014,” said board member Tracy Banning.

The entire City of Ashland is coming together to again make this festival a reality for its residents. The project is being funded primarily by the Ashland Parks and Rec. Board along with multiple local business sponsors.

~ Find more in today’s Journal~

By Sofi Zeman