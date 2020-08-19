This fall, school sports in Southern Boone will be a little different. The district is putting additional safety measures into place in accordance with county health codes.

As of right now, there is not a plan in effect. There is a plan currently being finalized, however, the draft must be approved by the Boone County Health Department. This plan mostly pertains to the audience aspect of sporting events, with much of the actual gameplay remaining the same. Under the current county health order, large gatherings must be capped at 100 people or 50 percent of capacity; whichever is less. This order has been extended until August 31. According to Athletic Director Dale Long, a request for a waiver of this portion of the health order is being included in the drafted plan. If approved, this would allow more spectators to be present at games, bringing in more support and revenue.

Long noted that they are trying to keep sports as normal as possible, while also considering the safety of the players and audience. In terms of the actual game, the standard number of players on the field will remain the same. Behind the scenes, set-up for events, off the field, and on the sidelines is where the most notable changes will be taking place.

~ Read the rest in today’s Journal ~

By Alex Naughton