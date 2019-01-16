The Ashland Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to begin a search for an assistant city administrator. There was no discussion and no names or specific duties have been outlined yet, however, the new assistant will likely aide City Administrator/Police Chief Lyn Woolford in the transition period of building a new city hall and moving as well as tracking the completion of a new sewer plant.

The city also awarded a bid for the new Main Street sidewalk which will begin construction later this year and adopted a new policy for the public speaking portion of the aldermen’s meeting, limiting each individual to five minutes.

The Aldermen did not vote on a rezoning issue. Developer Keith Winscott had contracted to buy the property owned by the city off Redbud Street and planned to build two 5-unit apartment buildings. However, Winscott withdrew his $160,000 bid earlier this week, after the Planning and Zoning Commission advised the city not to approve the rezoning.

