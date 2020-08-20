City of Ashland Roundabout Opening-East Broadway (East Route Y) and Industrial Drive

On 08/20/2020, beginning at 9:00 AM the new roundabout at the intersection of East Broadway (East Rt Y) and Industrial Dr will be opened for through traffic. At this same time, the existing detour loop will be closed and removed in the near future. Access to Industrial Dr will now be gained through the roundabout, and the detour through the private drive on Eastside Dr will be removed.

Please join us in congratulating C.L. Richardson Construction on a job well done. This roundabout was built in just 3 months and with very minimal traffic disruptions. Completion of this project will increase safety at that location and soon allow access to East Ashland Plaza, which is currently under development.

The Ashland Public Works Department is committed to providing the public with safe roads in our city. We would like to thank you for your cooperation in this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Ashland Public Works at 573-657-2568.