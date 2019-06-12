Garbage thrown in recycling bins is causing recycling in the U.S. to collapse and is a major contributor to the new highly regulated trade limits on imported waste to China.

U.S. recycling has hit an unmanageable recycling contamination level. Effects of contaminated and inappropriate recycling are easily viewed at the current recycling area behind Ashland City Hall.

The City of Ashland has been faced with improper recycling that should have a solution by the end of June.

“If everything goes perfectly and the weather corporates, we will have the recycling center moved to Red Tail Drive, two weeks from Wednesday,” said Mayor Gene Rhorer.

By Carson Blake